Buccaneers Make NFL History Signing Antoine Winfield Jr. to Massive Contract
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Antoine Winfiled Jr. have been looking to come to a deal ever since he was placed on the franchise tag, and now, the two sides have met — and the deal is making history.
The NFL's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Winfield Jr. is signing a four-year deal worth $84.1 million with $45 million guaranteed. The deal makes him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history, and it's the first time it's ever been a safety.
Winfield Jr.'s 2023 campaign was certainly deserving of a contract like this. He had an unbelievable year last year, netting six sacks, three interceptions, six forced fumbles, 122 tackles and four fumble recoveries. He was named a First Team All-Pro alongside Baltimore's Kyle Hamilton.
The move comes as Tampa Bay has stressed the importance of re-signing its core players, and Winfield Jr. was the last domino to fall. Jason Licht had implied earlier this month on the Pat McAfee show, and now, the deal gets done, and Winfield Jr. will not have to play on the franchise tag.
Now that that's settled, the Bucs will likely turn their attention to left guard Tristan Wirfs, who is currently playing on his fifth-year option.
