Buccaneers Make NFL History Signing Antoine Winfield Jr. to Massive Contract

Sources: The #Bucs and All-Pro S Antoine Winfield Jr have struck a deal and for the first time in NFL history, the highest paid DB is a safety!



Winfield gets a 4-year contract worth $84.1M with $45M fully guaranteed in a deal done by @DavidMulugheta of @AthletesFirst. 💰 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/mU1yyHwe27