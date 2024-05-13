Bucs Gameday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Two Players From Rookie Minicamp Tryouts

Always on the hunt for new talent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers added two tryout players from last week's rookie minicamp.

Sep 9, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Ramon Jefferson (26) runs the
Sep 9, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Ramon Jefferson (26) runs the / Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers held their rookie mini-camp last week in what is the first official football operation open to the media of the 2024 NFL season.

The annual event held shortly after the NFL Draft is an opportunity for rookies to get a taste of what practice is like with the Buccaneers before veterans arrive this week to start forming what will become the 2024 squad.

It's also a chance for Tampa Bay decision-makers to invite other promising young talent in the form of tryouts who may prove their worth to the organization. This year, two of them did, and on Monday the team announced the signings of running back Ramon Jeferson and defensive back Andrew Hayes.

Here is what the team wrote via their press release of the signings:

"Jefferson (5-10, 210) played collegiately at the University of Maine (2018), Garden City Community College (2019), Sam Houston State University (2020-21), and the University of Kentucky (2022-23), appearing in 43 career games and amassing 511 carries for 3,138 yards (6.1 avg.) and 28 rushing touchdowns," the team shared. "He received FCS second-team All-American honors in 2021 after establishing career highs in rushing yards (1,155), yards per carry (6.7) and rushing touchdowns (13) across 173 carries for a Bearkats team that won the 2021 FCS Championship."

The running back was The Athletic's Dane Brugler's 49th ranked running back and reportedly ran a 4.53 40-yard dash.

"Hayes (6-0, 195) played collegiately at Ouachita Baptist University (2019-22) and the University of Central Arkansas (2023), appearing in 45 career games and logging 143 tackles, 27 passes defensed, four interceptions and one forced fumble," says the Bucs via press release. "He received All-Great American Conference honorable mention recognition in 2021 after posting career highs in tackles (53), passes defensed (11) and interceptions (two)."

 The defensive back was Brugler's 95th ranked cornerback in this year's class.

In addition, the Buccaneers have waived defensive back Quandre Mosely and offensive lineman Logan Stenberg.

