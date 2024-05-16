How Many Miles Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Travel During the 2024 Schedule?
On Wednesday night, NFL franchises announced their official 2024 schedules and fans across the country started to put together their plans for which games they want to attend to see their favorite teams in action. The plans of many depend on how much travel may be involved, and for good reason, as sometimes that can get expensive.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers Defensive Back Signs With Buffalo Bills For 2024
As for the players, the more travel that is involved could cause an extra level of fatigue — something that can 100% affect the level of play. Luckily for the 2024 Buccaneers, they won't be traveling as much as the rest of the league, as according to Bill Speros they will be the 10th least traveled team during the 2024 regular season.
The Buccaneers will travel to Detroit, Atlanta, New Orleans, Kansas City, New York, Charlotte, Los Angeles, and Dallas in 2024. The toughest portion of their travel will come in weeks 15 and 16 when they have back-to-back road games against the Chargers in LA and the Cowboys in Dallas.
READ MORE: Buccaneers 2024 Schedule Features Brutal Four-Game Stretch
Another saving grace for the Buccaneers' travels this year is the fact that they won't have to travel overseas to play a game in Europe like they have in the past. If they can stay somewhere over on the opposite coast for their games against the Chargers and Cowboys, that will greatly benefit them even more.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.