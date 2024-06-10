Buccaneers Rookie Teases Return of Creamsicle Uniform in 2024
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn't bring back their throwback uniforms for just one year, could they?
The team brought out its "creamsicle" uniforms for the first time since 2012 last year in 2023, and the Bucs donned them in a 20-6 loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite the loss, it would be unlikely that Tampa Bay would bring them out for one year just to keep them hidden again, and new evidence seems to imply that it'll once again wear them in 2024.
New Bucs running back Bucky Irving has been taking lots of pictures lately, including for the NFL rookie premiere in Los Angeles. Now, he's back in Tampa, and he posted a photo on his Instagram stories that shows him taking photos for the team in Tampa Bay's creamsicle uniforms:
It's highly unlikely that the team would do that if it wasn't going to wear them again in 2024, seeing as these are likely promo shoots for the game in question (whenever that is). There are a contingent of Bucs fans who either think the uniform is cursed or that it represents a losing time period, but it seems like Tampa Bay isn't thinking about that for 2024.
