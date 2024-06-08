Buccaneers OLB Randy Gregory Sues NFL, Denver Broncos
New Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge rusher Randy Gregory is suing both the NFL and the Denver Broncos.
Gregory sued both parties on June 5th over fines he's received from the NFL for taking a synthetic cannabis product called Dronabinol, which was prescribed to him by a physician to treat both anxiety and PTSD. The suit alleges that the NFL and the Denver Broncos' refusal to accommodate his disabilities is discriminatory under Colorado law.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his previous team, the San Francisco 49ers, are not named in the lawsuit, per the Denver Post's Parker Gabriel.
The suit asserts that Gregory has paid $532,500 in fines to the NFL since March of last year for the use of Dronabinol. While the Denver Broncos are named in the suit, they don't disperse fines of such nature — rather, the suit says that the Broncos had a duty to accommodate his disabilities as his employer. Gregory attempted to get accommodation from both the team and the league for the THC substance, but he was denied.
Gregory signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason on a one-year deal worth $3 million and $1,365,000 guaranteed, per Spotrac. He played for the Denver Broncos to start the 2023 season but was then traded to the San Francisco 49ers midway through the year. This year, he'll look to fit into an edge rushing rotation that includes Yaya Diaby, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Chris Braswell and Anthony Nelson.
