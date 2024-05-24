Buccaneers Offense Ranked Low in CBS Sports 2024 Offensive Rankings
NFL offenses seem to evolve from year to year. The days of a run-heavy offense are behind us as passing and having an elite QB and a balanced attack have become the name of the game.
The Buccaneers 2023 offense was a mixed bag, as they looked good in the passing game, but struggled to get anything going on the ground despite making it an emphasis throughout games. They will look to improve in all aspects this season under new offensive coordinator Liam Coen.
With that being said, CBS Sports decided to try and decipher which NFL offenses are best positioned for success in 2024 by examining the quality of the quarterback and the players around them. They used a weighted system where each team was given a 1-5 rating with 1 being the worst and 5 being the best amongst all levels of the offense — quarterback, play-caller (head coach and/or offensive coordinator), offensive line, pass-catchers (WR/TE), and running backs.
According to their system, the Buccaneers' offense is in the Tier 5 regions, tied with the New Orleans Saints with the 23rd-ranked offense. All of the categories of their offense were ranked an average of 3, however, none of the rankings exceeded a score of 4.
As it breaks down, the Bucs' QB position received a 3 as did their play-calling. The offensive line, pass catchers, and running backs all received slightly higher scores of 3.5. The weighted total gave them a 3.23 average score which is why they find themselves in one of the lowest tiers of offenses in the NFL.
The Bucs were doubted last year and proved many wrong as the regular season unwound and they made a run into the playoffs. The offense started to find a rhythm late in the season in 2023, and even with a new OC, there should be enough continuity to improve from where we saw them last season.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.