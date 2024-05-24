Pro Football Network Makes Favorable 2024 Prediction for Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were doubted all of the 2023 offseason. After signing Baker Mayfield to a one-year deal, many did not give the Buccaneers a chance to win five games, and some even had the Bucs winding up as the worst team in the NFL ending up with the number one overall pick.
All those doubters were wrong as Tampa Bay went through the season with a chip on their shoulders following the retirement of Tom Brady, finishing the season at 9-8, winning the NFC South and making it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.
Despite finishing as a top-ten team in the league and bringing back the majority of their roster while adding improvement elsewhere, the Buccaneers have still been looked down at this offseason — mainly because the Atlanta Falcons snagged Kirk Cousins in free agency to become their new starting QB.
It has been talked about ad nauseam amongst the media to the players about what they think about not being favored to win the NFC South and not make the playoffs, and for the most part, players have maintained they won't pay attention to it because they know what they have in their locker room and how they operate as a team.
However, even with a large majority pushing the Bucs to the wayside, few out there still see them as the team to beat until proven otherwise including Pro Football Network's Dakota Randall.
The list as a whole makes a ton of sense even if it is fairly similar to last season. The Buccaneers didn't change a ton this offseason and even with a new OC in Liam Coen, much of the scheme will remain the same from last season with a few different wrinkles thrown in.
Atlanta is going through some changes of their own incorporating a new head coach, QB, and system, so things could start slow out of the gate for them. They have the pieces to be successful, but will they allow themselves to reach that?
Only time will tell when the regular season begins in September.
