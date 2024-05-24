Bucs Gameday

Pro Football Network Makes Favorable 2024 Prediction for Buccaneers

While plenty are disrespecting the Bucs, some publications favor Tampa Bay.

Caleb Skinner

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) and tight end Cade Otton (88) celebrate after White scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tampa Bay won the game, 34-20.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) and tight end Cade Otton (88) celebrate after White scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tampa Bay won the game, 34-20. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were doubted all of the 2023 offseason. After signing Baker Mayfield to a one-year deal, many did not give the Buccaneers a chance to win five games, and some even had the Bucs winding up as the worst team in the NFL ending up with the number one overall pick.

All those doubters were wrong as Tampa Bay went through the season with a chip on their shoulders following the retirement of Tom Brady, finishing the season at 9-8, winning the NFC South and making it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Earn Superlative From ESPN With Use of Top Draft Pick

Despite finishing as a top-ten team in the league and bringing back the majority of their roster while adding improvement elsewhere, the Buccaneers have still been looked down at this offseason — mainly because the Atlanta Falcons snagged Kirk Cousins in free agency to become their new starting QB.

It has been talked about ad nauseam amongst the media to the players about what they think about not being favored to win the NFC South and not make the playoffs, and for the most part, players have maintained they won't pay attention to it because they know what they have in their locker room and how they operate as a team.

However, even with a large majority pushing the Bucs to the wayside, few out there still see them as the team to beat until proven otherwise including Pro Football Network's Dakota Randall.

The list as a whole makes a ton of sense even if it is fairly similar to last season. The Buccaneers didn't change a ton this offseason and even with a new OC in Liam Coen, much of the scheme will remain the same from last season with a few different wrinkles thrown in.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Take Freakish Wide Receiver in CBS Sports 2025 Mock Draft

Atlanta is going through some changes of their own incorporating a new head coach, QB, and system, so things could start slow out of the gate for them. They have the pieces to be successful, but will they allow themselves to reach that?

Only time will tell when the regular season begins in September.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Published
Caleb Skinner

CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole