NFL.com Names Buccaneers' Biggest Offseason Priority in 2024
While many are criticizing or at least pointing out the lack of external free-agent efforts made by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, others are celebrating the ability to lock down so many key playmakers while operating within the NFL's salary cap restrictions.
One of the moves made by the Buccaneers this offseason was sending cornerback Carlton Davis to the Detroit Lions ahead of April's NFL Draft.
The move facilitated others that will be seen as more important and worth the loss, but it also opened up a hole for Tampa Bay opposite of cornerback Jamel Dean. That hole, and need, is the biggest priority facing the Bucs in the offseason remaining according to NFL.com's Kevin Patra.
"The Bucs traded away Carlton Davis, believing they could cover up for the departure of the high-priced veteran," Patra writes. "Dean is a stud, but the question is who will man the opposite side and the nickel slot? Third-year pro Zyon McCollum gets the first shot at outside corner but had a roller-coaster year in 2023, when he got picked on at times but also tied for second on the Bucs in PBUs (nine). Christian Izien manned the slot last season and flashed, but he also occasionally got caught with his hand in the cookie jar. Third-round rookieTykee Smith should be a candidate to play the nickel spot on Day 1. He has the feet to stick with slot receivers and a good nose against the run game. There is talent in the Bucs' secondary, but it's mostly unproven."
Fortunately for the Bucs, unproven is arguably the environment they thrive in the most.
