Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers' Mike Evans Severely Disrespected in PFF Wide Receiver Rankings

Mike Evans somehow still remains underrated next to his peers in the NFL.

River Wells

Oct 15, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Pro Football Focus has been on a bit of a roll lately when it comes to underrating Tampa Bay Buccaneers talent. The publication put quarterback Baker Mayfield at No. 20 in the league in their 2024 quarterback rankings, and now, they've done the same thing to wide receiver Mike Evans.

PFF released their rankings of NFL wide receivers shortly after ranking quarterbacks, and Mike Evans was ranked the 20th-best wide receiver in the NFL. There were some interesting names above him, such as the Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (No. 9), the Chicago Bears' D.J. Moore (No. 12), the Houston Texans' Nico Collins (No. 15) and the Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper (No. 19).

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin 'Really Comfortable' Moving Back to Slot

Yes, Evans is on the wrong side of 30 years old. And while it may be fair to debate where he would fit in a Top 10, putting him No. 20 is plain disrespectful — Evans has never not had a 1,000-yard season in his career, and not only did so in 2023, netting 1,255 yards, but he also tied for the league lead in touchdowns with Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill with 13 last year.

Other wideouts ranked ahead of him like Collins and Moore haven't shown near the pedigree nor the statistical prowess Evans has in years past, so it's a bit puzzling that he landed this far down. General manager Jason Licht certainly wasn't underestimating Evans, however, signing him to a two-year, $52 million contract in the offseason.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Sign 2 Players, Release Another in Latest Roster Moves

The Bucs will kick off their season on Sept. 8th against the Washington Commanders, and it seems like they will once again do so with a chip on their shoulder.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Published
River Wells

RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.