Buccaneers' Mike Evans Severely Disrespected in PFF Wide Receiver Rankings
Pro Football Focus has been on a bit of a roll lately when it comes to underrating Tampa Bay Buccaneers talent. The publication put quarterback Baker Mayfield at No. 20 in the league in their 2024 quarterback rankings, and now, they've done the same thing to wide receiver Mike Evans.
PFF released their rankings of NFL wide receivers shortly after ranking quarterbacks, and Mike Evans was ranked the 20th-best wide receiver in the NFL. There were some interesting names above him, such as the Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (No. 9), the Chicago Bears' D.J. Moore (No. 12), the Houston Texans' Nico Collins (No. 15) and the Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper (No. 19).
READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin 'Really Comfortable' Moving Back to Slot
Yes, Evans is on the wrong side of 30 years old. And while it may be fair to debate where he would fit in a Top 10, putting him No. 20 is plain disrespectful — Evans has never not had a 1,000-yard season in his career, and not only did so in 2023, netting 1,255 yards, but he also tied for the league lead in touchdowns with Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill with 13 last year.
Other wideouts ranked ahead of him like Collins and Moore haven't shown near the pedigree nor the statistical prowess Evans has in years past, so it's a bit puzzling that he landed this far down. General manager Jason Licht certainly wasn't underestimating Evans, however, signing him to a two-year, $52 million contract in the offseason.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Sign 2 Players, Release Another in Latest Roster Moves
The Bucs will kick off their season on Sept. 8th against the Washington Commanders, and it seems like they will once again do so with a chip on their shoulder.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.