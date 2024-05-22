Buccaneers Sign 2 Players, Release Another in Latest Roster Moves
The football world never stops, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers never stop churning the bottom of the roster. The team announced three moves on Wednesday, including the signing of one of their 2024 draft picks.
READ MORE: Buccaneers 2024 Preseason Game Dates and Times Revealed
Tykee Smith, the Bucs' third-round draft pick, was the latest to sign his rookie deal on Wednesday, bringing the total to four signed draft picks. Running back Bucky Irving, guard Elijah Klein and tight end Devin Culp all previously signed their deals. Only first-round center Graham Barton, edge rusher Chris Braswell and wide receiver Jalen McMillan remain unsigned for the Bucs. All three players should be under contract shortly with Antoine Winfield Jr's record-setting deal opening up plenty of cap space.
In addition to signing Smith, the Bucs made two other roster moves on Wednesday. They have released running back Patrick Laird, who has been with the team since 2022. Laird was never able to crack the roster serving his time on the practice squad. With the Bucs drafting Irving, re-signing Chase Edmonds and already having starter Rachaad White and Sean Tucker on the roster, it was going to be hard for him to stick around, especially with two undrafted free agents signing with the team in Arizona's D.J. Williams and Kentucky's Ramon Jefferson. The latter has experience in new offensive coordinator Liam Coen's system.
READ MORE: Multiple Tampa Bay Buccaneers Starters Not Present During OTAs
The Bucs also signed defensive lineman Earnest Brown. The former fifth-round pick from the Rams played in 12 games for Los Angeles with three starts. He accumulated 14 tackles including one for a loss in his four years with the team. The first two were on and off the Rams' active roster and practice squad. He signed with the 49ers in February but was released last week. He joins an open competition for the team's potential sixth defensive lineman spot among Mike Greene, C.J. Brewer, Lwal Uguak, Eric Banks, and undrafted rookie Judge Culpepper.
You can follow JC Allen on Twitter @JCAllenNFL.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.