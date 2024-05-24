Tampa Bay Buccaneers Take Freakish Wide Receiver in CBS Sports 2025 Mock Draft
There is no doubt who the top two skill players are for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on offense. Wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin command the attention of defenses each and every Sunday, sometimes even leading to having to double one or the other. The two complement each other's game so well that it becomes almost impossible for opposing defenses to shut down the Bucs' passing attack.
Even with how well they play together, it is hard to retain two guys who are at the top of their game. Godwin signed a contract two seasons ago and it runs through the 2025 season. Mike Evans just signed a two-year deal to extend his time in Tampa Bay this offseason as GM Jason Licht wants to make him a "Buc for life".
Recently there has been chatter surrounding letting Godwin go when his contract ends or possibly using him in a trade. The Bucs have drafted WRs as of late, like speedster Trey Palmer who saw the most snaps as the Bucs' WR3 last year and then Jalen McMillan out of Washington in the third round of this past April's draft — further pushing the rumors regarding the situation with Godwin.
Suppose the Buccaneers are indeed looking to retool their WR core with Evans still at the head of things. In that case, CBS Sports thinks they could continue on this path in next year's draft by taking a freaky athletic wide receiver out of Arizona in Tetairoa McMillan with the 12th overall pick.
Tetairoa will be the next big wide receiver to enter the NFL. Looking at his highlights it's almost unbelievable the things he is able to do while in the air and his stats over the first two years of his collegiate career with the Wildcats back it up, as he has compiled 129 catches for 2,104 yards and 18 touchdowns. Tetairoa will likely have another impressive season in his Junior year and enter the NFL draft following it.
Here are a couple of the unreal things that Tetairoa can do:
For the Buccaneers to be able to get a guy like Tetairoa, it would likely mean that they didn't have as successful of a season as they had hoped or expected. The Bucs, and their fans, would much rather be competitive now rather than pay attention to their future, so winning the NFC South and making a deep playoff run are the main goals for everyone.
However, it is fun to wonder what Tetairoa would look like and do in red and pewter.
