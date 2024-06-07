Sterling Shepard on Signing With Buccaneers: "It's Hard Not To Smile Right Now"
Late Thursday morning, it was announced that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had signed a one-year deal with eight-year NFL veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard in the wake of waiving WR Deven Thompkins.
Shepard spent the entirety of his career with the New York Giants and now will get his first taste of playing for a different franchise. Although his production fell off over the past few seasons with New York, Shepard can still pose a threat and over the span of his career has posted 372 catches for 4,095 yards and 23 touchdowns.
The Buccaneers were able to add needed depth by adding Shepard to their roster and it should be beneficial for them even if he doesn't see much playing time. The connection he has with QB Baker Mayfield goes back to their collegiate days playing for the Oklahoma Sooners and he should be a solid guy to have in the locker room.
Following the signing, Shepard spoke with former ESPN journalist and current NFL insider Josina Anderson about the sudden change of events in his life with the signing.
“It’s hard not to smile right now. I wasn’t expecting this. Three days ago Baker (Mayfield) texted me asking ‘how does your body feel?’... Baker asked me, ‘man, you think you got one more in you?’ I said, ‘it just has to be right with everything I’ve got going on with my family because I’ve already turned done other opportunities. But I've been kind of thinking about it when I run outside everyday and lift. Plus, when I golf with Saquon (Barkley) he’s been telling me I need to quit playing around because I still got it.’ Then Baker said, ‘well have your agent reach out because I know they threw your name out around here the other day.’"
Shepard told Anderson that he was in "daddy mode" before Mayfield called, but after he and his agent got the deal done, he feels rejuvenated and ready to play football in 2024.
“So my agent hit them up. The Bucs wanted me to fly out the next day. I strapped my cleats on and hit that workout like I’ve been running routes all my life. The rest is history. I’m so happy right now. I get to be with my brother again... this is so crazy man, my whole mode just changed 180.”
With Shepard going from full-time dad mode into now becoming a part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers his mindset will change and he will be eager to get going and get into play shape once mandatory camp rolls around on Monday.
