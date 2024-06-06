BREAKING: Buccaneers Sign Former New York Giants Wide Receiver
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are loading up on wide receiver depth for the 2024 season.
The team recently signed former Seattle Seahawks wideout Cody Thompson ahead of the release of its longtime return man in Deven Thompkins, and now, the Bucs are bringing a veteran receiver into the fold. NFL reporter Mike Garafolo reported on Thursday that the team is signing veteran wideout Sterling Shepard, who most recently played for the New York Giants for the prior eight years. The signing is a one-year deal.
Shepard has shown flashes throughout his career, but he's faced some struggles as of late. He hasn't played a full season in the NFL in five years, with the last time he did so in 2018 coming during one of his best seasons — he caught 66 passes for 872 yards in a 16-game season. Since then, it's been rough, as Shepard has only caught for more than 500 yards in two of his last five seasons and also only played 10 or more games in two of his last five seasons.
That being said, he's a veteran presence for a room that could use some outside of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. There's another connection there, too — Shepard played with Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma, so the two are already familiar with each other.
Shepard's signing may have come after Thompkins was released last week, but we will likely still have to compete with players like Rakim Jarrett and Cody Thompson for a spot on the roster.
