NFL Analyst Doesn't Believe Tom Brady Will Play For Las Vegas Raiders Next Season
A Tom Brady return to playing in the NFL during the 2024 season wouldn't exactly be out of left field. In fact, he's already hinted at a potential return to the field. While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have moved on from his retirement ahead of the 2023 season with Baker Mayfield secured as the quarterback for the next few seasons, there's still a place for him in the league.
During an appearance on the DeepCuts podcast, Brady hinted at a potential return to Vic Blends, the show host.
"I'm not opposed to it," Brady said of playing in the NFL again.
The 46-year-old is certainly leaving the door open for a return. Any team with any uncertainty under center should be noting that.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky doesn't believe the Las Vegas Raiders will be Brady's playing home, should he return to the league, though. He even vowed to shave his eyebrows should Brady suit up for the Raiders next season during a segment on Get Up.
“I don’t know if they grow back, but if Brady plays for the Raiders this year I’ll shave my eyebrows,” Orlovsky said.
NFL analyst NFL reporter Dan Graziano adds onto Orlovsky's point about Brady not playing for the Raiders, providing a good reason as to why he won't, posing his point earlier in the segment.
“If he wanted to play, this is the team that makes the most sense,” Graziano said of the Raiders. “The reason I don’t think it will happen is Tom Brady is so about preparation and routine. To jump in this late in the process or during the season is unlikely, but boy would it be fun.”
While Brady continues to seek a minority stake in the Raiders after already having invested in the Las Vegas Aces, it appears the Buccaneers will end up being the last team Brady will have suited up for, having won a Super Bowl during his first season with the franchise, followed by two more playoff appearances.
