All Cardinals

Report: Cardinals Getting Calls for Top Pick in Second Round

The Arizona Cardinals' phones are reportedly blowing up as they're set to make their next selection.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort during an NFL pre-draft press conference at the
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort during an NFL pre-draft press conference at the / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY
In this story:

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are one of a few teams seeing heavy interest in their top pick as Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around.

"The Bills, Patriots and Cardinals have gotten a lot of calls on 33, 34 and 35—normal course of business with the top picks on Day 2, and lots of good players left. Florida State WR Keon Coleman is a name to watch early on here," said Albert Breer on Twitter/X.

The Cardinals own pick 35 - the third to selection to begin Day 2.

This is something Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort - who has already drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson - alluded to in his post-round one draft press conference last night:

"I feel really good. I feel really good. Yeah - we still have some players we really like up on the board. What I would say is, I think our options are going to be plentiful for teams that are interested in coming up to us, too," said Ossenfort.

"I think we'll - just as today - I think we'll be ready to pick a player at 35 and I think we'll also have plenty of options in case we wanted to move around a little bit."

Arizona would be highly favored to take a corner, edge rusher or defensive lineman with their first pick. The Cardinals currently have one second-round pick with three more coming in the third to cap action on Friday.

Published
Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN