Report: Cardinals Getting Calls for Top Pick in Second Round
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are one of a few teams seeing heavy interest in their top pick as Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around.
"The Bills, Patriots and Cardinals have gotten a lot of calls on 33, 34 and 35—normal course of business with the top picks on Day 2, and lots of good players left. Florida State WR Keon Coleman is a name to watch early on here," said Albert Breer on Twitter/X.
The Cardinals own pick 35 - the third to selection to begin Day 2.
This is something Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort - who has already drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson - alluded to in his post-round one draft press conference last night:
"I feel really good. I feel really good. Yeah - we still have some players we really like up on the board. What I would say is, I think our options are going to be plentiful for teams that are interested in coming up to us, too," said Ossenfort.
"I think we'll - just as today - I think we'll be ready to pick a player at 35 and I think we'll also have plenty of options in case we wanted to move around a little bit."
Arizona would be highly favored to take a corner, edge rusher or defensive lineman with their first pick. The Cardinals currently have one second-round pick with three more coming in the third to cap action on Friday.