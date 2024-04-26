Cardinals Trade Draft Pick to Falcons
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have traded their top pick in the second round to the Atlanta Falcons.
More details:
AZ gets: Pick 43, 79
ATL gets: 35, 186
The Falcons ultimately drafted Clemson DT Ruke Ororo.
Arizona now ditches their sixth-round pick and gains an extra pick on Day 2. Moving back eight spots in the second will net them now a fourth third-round pick.
The Cardinals drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson with their first two picks in the draft. Sitting at 35, many had beleived Arizona was in a prime spot to take a top corner in Kool-Aid McKinstry or Cooper DeJean. DL Johnny Newton was also an option for Arizona.
Ossenfort essentially projected a trade last night when wrapping up the first round with reporters:
"I feel really good. I feel really good. Yeah - we still have some players we really like up on the board. What I would say is, I think our options are going to be plentiful for teams that are interested in coming up to us, too," said Ossenfort.
"I think we'll - just as today - I think we'll be ready to pick a player at 35 and I think we'll also have plenty of options in case we wanted to move around a little bit."