Cardinals Add Strong Edge Rusher in TDN Mock Draft

The Arizona Cardinals figure to be in good draft position come next April.

Sitting with a 4-8 record, the Cardinals have little chance of making the postseason and will have what appears to be an entire offseason full of questions from top to bottom.

The best way to rid themselves of that aura? Make the necessary changes on and off the roster.

The Draft Network's Damion Parson believes Arizona needs a strong presence coming off the edge, and Notre Dame's Isaiah Foskey could be of some assistance at pick No. 8.

Cardinals Add Isaiah Foskey in TDN Mock Draft

"The Cardinals need a complete football operations reset, including the head coach, GM, and defensive coordinator. This team does not have a “GUY” to rush opposing quarterbacks. Cam Thomas and Myjai Sanders are not used enough to have a real feel for this future projection. Isaiah Foskey has the physical tools and skill set to become that guy for a defense. He plays with good strength, burst, and arm length as a pass rusher. He’s also athletically capable of playing off the ball and dropping into coverage if needed. He is a high-character guy with leadership qualities, which Arizona desperately needs."- Parson

Foskey is a player who can either align at DE or OLB to get to the quarterback. The 6-foot-5, 260 pound monster sacked opposing quarterbacks 11 times during the college football regular season.

Here's more on Foskey from his profile on TDN:

"Foskey is someone who should be considered scheme and concept diverse—he can grow into one archetype or stay put and fit another, but the Irish have given him enough roles and responsibilities that the projection appears strong in either case. There are some added layers to Foskey’s game that I’d like to see him unlock but there’s certainly a case to be made that he could do so at the NFL level just as easily as he can with another season in South Bend. Consider Foskey an early speed rusher and someone who has the potential to develop into an impact starter with both his hand in the dirt and as a rush outside LB."

The Cardinals could certainly opt to add help to the offensive line or secondary in the early stages of the draft, but adding a player with the size and ability that Foskey possesses would also check a huge need off the list for Arizona too, especially if J.J. Watt doesn't return next season.

