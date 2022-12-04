Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says he doesn't pay attention to outside noise.

Lets certainly hope so.

Kingsbury has been the subject of a myriad of podcasts, articles, tweets, shows, etc. after his football team is a mere 4-8 through 12 games. Kingsbury's play-calling and overall ability to lead the Cardinals has come under heavy fire just one season into a new contract extension.

Talk suggests Kingsbury could be shown the door, although nothing has leaked out of Arizona suggesting otherwise.

Still, those with any sort of knowledge will try their hand and make comments, and such was the case for Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, who recently appeared on the Rich Eisen Podcast and offered his two cents on Kingsbury:

"I think Kliff Kingsbury's in real trouble here," Florio said.

"Remember last year there was a lot of stuff swirling around Kingsbury, and then all of a sudden the team announces that he and [Steve] Keim have been extended through 2027, and we never heard a word about how much he's getting. How much is guaranteed.

"We don't know any of that stuff. That may have just been, 'Hey, we need to do something to put out this fire. I'm not prepared to make a major commitment. But we can say here's how long these contracts last even if they're not guaranteed maybe beyond 2024 or whatever the case may be."

Full video:

