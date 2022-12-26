Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins caught just one of ten targets in the team's 19-16 overtime loss.

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is one of the most talented receivers of his generation.

It feels like no matter how covered he is, Hopkins is still somehow open.

At least, it did feel that way prior to Sunday.

Third-string quarterback Trace McSorley made his first career start, and as expected, highs came with lows. There were times where McSorley flashed some of the Penn State film that led them to a Rose Bowl appearance, and there were others that simply revealed his inexperience.

Cardinals WR Greg Dortch paved the way with ten receptions for 98 yards. Marquise Brown hauled in a big 46-yard pass.

Then, there was Hopkins.

Most of Hopkins' ten targets were out of frame or out of bounds, and even his lone reception on the evening was a quick screen pass. Yet the All-Pro receiver was fairly open on most of his routes.

McSorley knew it, too.

“They were doing a good job. They were showing off on ‘Hop’ (DeAndre Hopkins) a lot of times and then buzzing out underneath him, trying to take away some of the easy throws to him," he said following the game.

"There were squatting on him a little bit. There were times I could’ve gotten him the ball, and I’ve got to do a better job when those opportunities are there because of how dynamic he is and how good of a player he is. I can’t let those opportunities slip and go away, so I’ve got to do a better job of getting him the ball when those opportunities are there.”

Reporters were also able to speak with Hopkins following the game, who wasn't upset about the lack of involvement.

On dealing with tonight's outcome:

“Just move on, I’ve played with plenty of quarterbacks in my lifetime. For me it’s part of the game, it’s part of the process. That’s what I signed up for is to come play football no matter who’s throwing me the ball.”

On the lack of targets tonight:

“It’s football, I can only control what I can. We had some chances to make some plays but we’ve only had a week to throw with each other as well. It’s a part of the game”

On Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury wanting to involve WR Marquise Brown and him (Hopkins) more:

“Whatever I can do, if it’s blocking, I’m not a guy that needs the ball, I’m not a complainer but I know I can help my team when I do get the ball.”

On his message to Cardinals QB Trace McSorley postgame:

“I just told him to keep grinding. It’s his first start. I just gave him words of encouragement. I know it’s hard playing in this league, especially at the quarterback position. I'm not going to be hard on him if I’m having one catch. It’s part of the process, he’s dealing with a lot of stuff.”

On his relationship with Coach Kliff (Kingbury):

“I’m not hard on anybody, you’ve got to move on. It’s part of the game, those guys get paid as well like we do. They did a good job today. We had a chance to win the game, it just didn’t go our way.”

