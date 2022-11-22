Skip to main content

Hard Knocks Won't Reveal Eno Benjamin Release

After initially telling fans to stay tuned for a shocking moment involving former Arizona Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin, HBO's Hard Knocks now say they won't air it.

Drama has been a big part of the Arizona Cardinals' regular season, making it almost a perfect pairing for HBO's in-season Hard Knocks series. 

Two episodes have now been released, and barely any of the drama that surrounded the team has made the final cut of filming. Chalk it up to either HBO taking it one week at a time or the Cardinals having their way with creative control: Some important, juicy scenes have been omitted for viewing pleasure. 

That includes the sudden release of running back Eno Benjamin last week. Benjamin reportedly was upset with playing time and made it vocal with coaches, ultimately leading to his departure. 

Benjamin was released on Monday, giving HBO just two days until their actual release day of Wednesday to plug something in. Although they could have at least made a mention or previewed it for next week, cutting that film in such a tight window is tough. 

Hard Knocks series director Terrell Riley jumped on the PHNX Cardinals podcast shortly after the second episode and said fans would definitely want to tune into what is now this week's upcoming release for what was deemed a "shocking" moment. 

That was last week. Now, that won't happen. 

The Arizona Republic's Bob McManaman reported no scenes from Benjamin's release would be shown. Mainly because there were no scenes for it.

"We simply did not capture anything," Trout said to McManaman. "... Some things do happen away from the cameras and that was the case here."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Having no scenes - with cameras and microphones aligned in every corner - might be a bit hard to believe. That may be the tinfoil hat speaking, though. 

It will be interesting to see how HBO intertwines - if at all- Benjamin's departure into the near-hour installment coming on Wednesday night. 

