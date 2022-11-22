Cardinals WR Anquan Boldin Named Semifinalist for Pro Football HOF

Former Arizona Cardinals WR Anquan Boldin took another step closer to football immortality after he was named as one of 28 Modern-Era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

This is his second time as a semifinalist, as Boldin has made the cut for a second consecutive year.

Boldin spent seven years with the Cardinals after being selected in the second round of the 2003 NFL Draft. He finished his career with three Pro Bowls (2003, 2006, 2008), NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (2003) and a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens (2012) while also winning the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award (2015).

Boldin tallied 1,076 receptions for 13,779 yards and 82 touchdown receptions throughout his 14-year career. Aside from the Cardinals and Ravens, he also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.

He joins Henry Ellard, Torry Holt, Andre Johnson, Steve Smith Sr., Hines Ward and Reggie Wayne as the seven receivers who advance to the next round of voting.

Boldin's next steps, according to the Hall of Fame's website:

"The next step in the Selection Process comes when the Semifinalists are trimmed to 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists. That list increases to 19 Finalists with the inclusion of the recommended Nominees of the Hall of Fame’s Coach/Contributor Committee, Don Coryell; and Seniors Committee, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko and Ken Riley.

"The Hall of Fame’s 49-person Selection Committee will select the Class of 2023 in advance of Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. The class will be announced live on the “NFL Honors” telecast scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 9. While there is no set number for any class of enshrinees, the Bylaws for the Selection Committee provide that between four and nine new members will be selected."

Could Boldin be No. 23 for the organization to go into the Hall of Fame?

Arizona most recently saw former Cardinals Alan Faneca, Duke Slater and Edgerrin James enshrined in recent years.

