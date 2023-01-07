J.J. Watt Shows Off Special Cleats for Final NFL Game

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt showed off a custom pair of cleats he'll be wearing for the final game of his career.

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is many things.

A future Hall of Fame football player. A father. A husband. An avid fan of Chelsea soccer, too.

Should we add fashion expert to the list?

Watt has used customized cleats many times through his time in the league. Yet for the final game of his career, Watt decided to utilize the talents of SoLegit Customs on Instagram to showcase both his entire football career and family life:

Nearly every space of the cleats have something personal pertaining to Watt, whether it be current or former football jerseys or important family members in his life, which pretty much sums up Watt as a person.

He and the rest of the Cardinals will take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday for the 2022 season finale.

