Rodney Hudson Agrees to Reduce Base Salary; Retirement Possible?

Arizona Cardinals center Rodney Hudson has agreed to reduce his base salary for 2023, a potential sign that he may be retiring this offseason.

Just a few days ago, the Arizona Cardinals worked some cap magic by adding an extra void year to J.J. Watt's deal to spread out the dead cap hit of $7.2 million over a two years as opposed to 2023, giving the team a bit more financially flexibility and wiggle room in the future.

Watt is retiring after Sunday's meeting with the San Francisco 49ers, and a second Cardinals player in the trenches could soon follow suit.

On Saturday, ESPN's Field Yates reported that Cardinals center Rodney Hudson agreed to reduce his base salary in 2023 from $8.25 million to $2.05 million.

"Hudson previously contemplated retirement and agreeing to doing this could be a signal he's set to retire this offseason. If so, a helluva run. An awesome, dependable, consistent player," Yates added.

Hudson. 33-years-old, struggled with injuries throughout this season after looking like a strong addition to the team last offseason. He was initially received with a seventh-round pick in exchange for Arizona's third-round selection.

During his prime, Hudson was considered among the top centers in the league.

The Cardinals got some solid play out of Hudson in 2021 but rarely saw him on the field this season thanks to a knee injury. He started the first four games of the season and hasn't played since.

Over The Cap says Hudson is likely to be released and he will claim an injury protection benefit with a max threshold of $2.05 million, the figure agreed to in the salary.

Arizona continues to try and clear some cap space up for an offseason that will need big names such as Byron Murphy Jr. and Zach Allen signed to extensions.

