The Arizona Cardinals have yet another blemish on their record, this time falling to the Los Angeles Rams for their second loss in three games to begin the new season.

Despite missing DeAndre Hopkins, there were plenty of other weapons to satisfy quarterback Kyler Murray during his initial six-game stretch without the superstar receiver.

The results have been, at best, mediocre.

Now, the Cardinals are paying the price, at least in the make believe world of power rankings.

After climbing the ranks in last week's power rankings at B/R, Arizona comes back down to earth in their Week 4 edition, falling from No. 13 to No. 20:

Cardinals Plummet in B/R Week 4 Power Rankings

"The last two years, the Arizona Cardinals came out of the gate red-hot only to fade badly down the stretch. In 2022, they appear to have eschewed the hot start part in favor of getting a head start on fading.

"After falling to the rival Rams in Week 3 in a game that wasn't nearly as close as the final score suggests, the Cardinals are now one wild overtime victory over the Raiders away from being winless.

"They flat-out haven't played consistently well on either side of the ball. The offense has been erratic, while the defense is allowing an average of 29 points per game.

"While speaking to reporters, head coach Kliff Kingsbury took some of the blame for the struggles of an offense has struggled to move the ball consistently.

"'I don't know if we're trying too hard to call a perfect play or do too much, but it's just been one thing after another,' Kingsbury said. 'We've got to get it figured out.'

"Next week's trip to play the 1-2 Panthers should afford the Cardinals a chance to do that. But if Arizona falls there, it could be panic time. Because in Week 5, the surging Philadelphia Eagles come to town."

There's no doubting the Cardinals are in desperate need for a win as this week approaches. We'll see how the team responds with their backs against the wall.

