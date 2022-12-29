Eric Bieniemy: Future Cardinals Coaching Candidate?

The Arizona Cardinals could potentially be in the running for a new head coach. ESPN’s Dan Graziano says Kansas City Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy is expected to have a lot of interest from teams this offseason.

There's been plenty of speculation around Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and his future with the organization.

Given the team has only won four games this year and the expectations were clearly much higher, that’s not such a surprise.

The future remains cloudy in Arizona, and conversations have prompted numerous potential names to become the next head coach of the Cardinals.

From Shane Steichen to Sean Payton, there’s been no shortage of coaches somehow tied to what many presume will be a new job opening.

Kansas City’s Eric Bieniemy has been a consistent name in coaching cycles during the last few years. Working under Andy Reid as one of the masterminds behind the Chiefs offense and experience with Patrick Mahomes would normally guarantee a job somewhere.

However, Bieniemy has yet to receive an opportunity. While some believe that’s a reflection on attitude/poor interviewing, it feels as if it’s only a matter of time until he sheds those connotations.

ESPN's Dan Graziano says that could come this offseason:

"Even though the past couple of cycles have been disappointing for Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, I'm hearing his name a lot as someone who will be of interest to teams looking for a head coach this offseason,” Graziano said.

“We weren't hearing his name much at this time last year, and he didn't go for a lot of interviews after the season. But I'd be very surprised if he didn't get at least an interview in Denver, and there are a lot of people I talk to about the coaching carousel who believe this could finally be the year Bienemy gets his shot.

“I'm not sure what has changed since last year -- maybe the Chiefs' ability to maintain their high level of offensive performance without Tyreek Hill -- but for some reason he sounds like he's more popular on the circuit this time around."

As of now, only the Panthers, Colts and Broncos have relieved their head coaches and are in pursuit of a fresh face at the position.

Teams such as the Cardinals and Texans are expected to move on from their current head coaches, with a handful of others potentially joining them.

Last offseason, the NFL had a record ten vacant openings.

It's unknown which direction the Cardinals will go in, but it's more likely they pursue another offensive-minded coach who can utilize Kyler Murray to the best of his abilities.

Bieniemy fits that bill, but would he actually have a shot at landing a job in Arizona? He's likely behind guys such as Payton/Steichen and has seemingly already had his fair chance at interviews in the past. For whatever reason, he hasn't been hired given his strong resume.

Other play-callers such as Byron Leftwich and Kellen Moore are names expected to garner some potential buzz this offseason as well.

