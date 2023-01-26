Larry Fitzgerald Gave Glowing Endorsement for Dan Quinn

The Arizona Cardinals are in search of their next head coach, Team legend Larry Fitzgerald believes Dan Quinn is the right man for any job after somebody found footage of him speaking about Quinn on the Let's Go podcast back in October.

The Arizona Cardinals are in search of their next head coach, and hopefully their next man in charge can hang around a bit longer than the likes of Steve Wilks and Kliff Kingsbury.

Plenty of options exist, as the Cardinals have targeted eight different candidates with names ranging from Sean Payton to Aaron Glenn. Owner Michael Bidwill said he would cast the net "far and wide" and thus far, he's done just that.

Yet the only head coach to receive a second interview thus far is Dan Quinn, who has now interviewed twice with Arizona since Friday.

Team legend and future Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald gave him a glowing endorsement on the "Let's Go" Podcast back in October:

"He'd be No. 1 in my opinion. There's no question about that [with] what he's done. Obviously his experience, he did really good in Atlanta and had he run the football a little bit more, he'd have a Super Bowl championship. I don't think it'll be much longer until Dan Quinn is back on the sidelines as a coach in the National Football League. But I think for him most importantly it's finding the right situation. You don't want to go to a team where you don't have a quarterback, you don't have a chance to win. You want to be in a place where you have a legitimate shot and those type of jobs are difficult to come by. They don't turn over often."

Should Kyler Murray recover fully from his torn ACL (big question there), the Cardinals should be in a good place moving forward. There's talent across the depth chart and the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft should help bolster that, too.

The Cardinals are set to interview Payton today, but it seems as if they're beginning to close in on a shortlist of potential candidates to take over in the desert.

We know who Fitz would like to see at the helm.

