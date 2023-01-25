Sean Payton has gone from the star of the show to probably going back to television for another year.

The Arizona Cardinals are set to interview Sean Payton for their potential head coaching position on Thursday.

Two weeks ago, the buzz would have been off the charts. Payton was considered the top candidate thanks to his experience with leading the New Orleans Saints to consistent success throughout his time with the organization, even leading them to a Super Bowl victory.

Yet the magic and mystique surrounding the opportunity to grab Payton has died down significantly as of late, and as NFL insider Ian Rapoport points out, teams currently don't have Payton high up on their list of candidates:

"When this all started the assumption was as soon as Sean Payton decides where he's gonna go, then everyone else will know where they wanna go and the coaching searches will resume from there. It's now reached a different point: If you go through the different places that Sean Payton has interviewed, it does not seem like a second interview is coming with any of those places," Rapoport said on NFL Now.

"First of all, the Carolina Panthers where he already interviewed, Frank Reich and Steve Wilks along with Kellen Moore in for first/second interviews there. That seems to be the list as of now. You have the Denver Broncos who seem to be focusing their attention elsewhere. Not saying he's out. but they do seem to be focusing elsewhere. You have the Houston Texans who have not yet requested a second interview with Sean Payton, then he's going to the Arizona Cardinals for a first interview. That is going to be tomorrow assuming they get through the Dan Quinn interview and make no moves today.

"So what am I saying Mike Garafolo? I'm saying that as of right now, it does not seem like there is a place for Sean Payton. We'll see, but it does not seem like there is a place in the coaching world right now."

Full video below:

There could be a variety of things deterring teams from Payton. New Orleans is asking for a minimum of a first-round pick in exchange to the rights for his contract and Payton himself is expected to command a salary of $20 million annually for his services.

No team has yet to make a move as second-round interviews are only getting underway this week. It's expected that next week things may open up more.

Yet many insiders believe Payton is ready to return to his television role with Fox and wait things out for another season. He seems to be in no rush, at least for now.

Neither do the five teams looking for a coach.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Three Former Cardinals Crack List of Best, Worst Free Agent Signings

Top Five Cap Hits for Arizona Cardinals in 2023

A Recent History of No. 3 Picks in the NFL Draft

PFF Says Cardinals Can't Let Zach Allen Walk

B/R Predicts Frank Reich Will be Hired by Cardinals

Updated Odds for Next Cardinals Head Coach

Is Sean Payton Using Arizona as Leverage?

Report: Cardinals May Request Jonathan Gannon, Brian Callahan