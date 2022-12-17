NFL Week 15 TV Coverage Map

With three games on Saturday, that leaves plenty of room for more teams to be seen on a national level on Sunday.

The Arizona Cardinals are once again set to play football, hopefully blocking out some of the noise that's transpired off the field.

Preparing to meet the Denver Broncos, this isn't exactly a matchup fans across the league have circled on their calendar.

This week in the NFL is a bit of a weird one: Three games (MIN-IND, CLE-BAL, MIA-BUF) are played on Saturday, which opens up some exposure for other teams across the country come Sunday.

Unfortunately, Cardinals-Broncos won't be on every television in America.

Thanks to the good people at 506 Sports, we have NFL TV coverage maps for Week 15:

Fox Single

Fox is only carrying one slate of games in each area this week, so the double-header belongs to CBS. Essentially only local markets (Arizona/Denver/North of Colorado) will enjoy Cardinals-Broncos in the afternoon. All other games are local coverage with Dallas-Jacksonville and Philadelphia-Chicago getting some extra love outside of their region.

CBS Early

For the morning games, essentially the entire western part of the country will watch Chiefs-Texans. Lions-Jets is second in terms of coverage with Pittsburgh-Carolina dominating the middle of the eastern coast.

CBS Late

It feels like 90% of the country will watch Bengals-Buccaneers in the late CBS slot, with Titans-Chargers basically only being available in local markets.

