The Cardinals are a Dumpster Fire, and Everybody Sees it

Absolutely nothing has gone right for the Arizona Cardinals, and the entire football world knows it.

There's only four weeks left in the season for the Arizona Cardinals, and for most fans, it couldn't end sooner.

From on the field to off it; from the bottom of the roster to the top of the front office; from the NFL Combine to present day, the Cardinals have consistently found themselves in headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Arizona's been a dumpster fire. Those aren't our words, though.

That was again the case as former Cardinals OL coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler filed arbitration with the NFL after being released from the team after an incident in Mexico City led to his release.

Action Network's Brett McMurphy connected some... interesting dots to Kugler and Arizona GM Steve Keim.

The discourse over the Cardinals and their current state has only amplified in recent weeks after the team has all but missed the postseason.

Ben Solak of The Ringer offered some strong words in a recent article that dissected Arizona's problems:

"The Cardinals are not a good football team. They are not built for long-term success. But that’s true of a few teams. The Texans and Panthers remain cellar dwellers without much promise. Big mistakes at quarterback have left the Broncos and Colts powerless. But at least those teams have clear paths to where they want to go—someone’s been down this hole before, and they know the way out. The road map out of the big hole in Glendale is not a clear one. I don’t know what’s next for the Cardinals, and I’m not sure they do, either."

Twitter reinforced those beliefs.

NFL insider Jason La Confora said Kingsbury won't be back next season while also tossing some more shade towards Keim.

Fox Sports' Warren Sharp would agree:

"What we've seen from Kingsbury won't cut it. He would have to make a legendary improvement as a head coach to get where the Cardinals want to go with Kyler Murray taking up that much cap space," Sharp said.

"It's not going to happen. He has had four years to prove something. He didn't. The results speak for themselves. Odds are heavily stacked against him proving it next season. Or the season after.

"The 4-9 Cardinals just ensured, even if they win their final four games, they won't win more than eight games this year. This is a failure of a season. Don't blame it on Murray's injury. This is on Kliff Kingsbury."

Heavy criticism has fallen on the individual shoulders of Murray, Kingsbury and Keim, all conveniently got contract extensions in the offseason. Winning normally cures everything, but not much of that has ensued at State Farm Stadium this year: The Cardinals haven't won back-to-back games all season.

2022 has very much been a "one step forward, two steps back" kind of year for Arizona. In order to fix that, change certainly has to come. The exact formula is currently being debated as we speak.

We're not sure exactly what's needed for the Cardinals to put the flames out, yet at this moment they're a dumpster fire, and the rest of the league blatantly notices.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Three Storylines to Follow in Cardinals-Broncos

Two Cardinals Out; Five More Questionable vs. Broncos

Cardinals Might Rely on Rookie CB vs. Denver

Sean Kugler Files Arbitration Case vs. NFL