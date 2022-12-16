Former Arizona Cardinals OL coach Sean Kugler says he wants to clear his name.

The Arizona Cardinals continue to find themselves in headlines, mostly for the wrong reasons.

That trend continued on Friday morning when former OL/run-game coordinator Sean Kugler filed a request for arbitration with the NFL over his dismissal from the team during their trip to Mexico City.

Kugler was sent home prior to Arizona's Monday Night Football meeting with the San Francisco 49ers for allegedly groping a woman. The team was reportedly approached by Mexican authorities and that's how they became aware.

Through Shields Petitti Law Firm, Kugler released the following statement after the press release cited the Cardinals dismissed Kugler from the organization without conducting a thorough investigation or interviewing him.

"Respecting women is a core value for me, and something I have instilled in my children and the players that I coach," Coach Kugler stated.

"The mysterious allegations by the Cardinals are untrue, and I want to clear my name. Be it a miscommunication or mistaken identity, my family and I will cooperate fully and honestly with the NFL, Cardinals, or any other agency to get to the truth in this matter and restore my reputation.

"There are incredible people that work in the game – from league level to my players, fellow coaches, and incredible support staff. I simply want to get back to doing what I love, and would like my family to have peace."

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked if any coaching staff changes were made the day after, as people noticed Kugler's absence on the sideline. Kingsbury said no just minutes before news of Kugler's dismissal broke.

Nobody on the Cardinals would speak on the matter citing an investigation.

