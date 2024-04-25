2024 NFL Draft Can Propel Cardinals to Next Level
ARIZONA -- It's an opportunity for the Arizona Cardinals to push themselves to new heights.
The 2024 NFL Draft begins later today, an event that sees the early foundation of Super Bowl teams forged and futures brightened with the arrival of players that brings hope to all 32 franchises moving into tomorrow.
To quote Ted Lasso: It's the hope that kills you.
Cardinals fans have had a rough go since the team first touched down in the desert decades ago. Not all seasons have been terrible, but more times than not, some sort of suffering has occurred if you're part of the Red Sea.
That can all change, starting with tonight.
Over a year ago, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill made the decision to hit the reset button on his organization by bringing in flesh blood at head coach and general manager - an entirely new regime that acted as the antithesis to everything the prior one stood for.
GM Monti Ossenfort started his tenure off by stripping everything down to the bare minimum and organizing a "true" rebuild structure, cutting some hefty names from the squad and ensuring the foundation of a new culture was established in Year 1.
Now, the 2024 NFL Draft provides an opportunity to not only further those rebuilding efforts, but perhaps position Arizona for years down the line. The Cardinals walk into Thursday with 11 total picks - six of which appear in the first three rounds with two coming in the first.
After a strong initial draft class in 2023, Ossenfort can replicate that success to new heights and really put Arizona ahead of schedule with another strong draft class.
"This is their moment here. They need to get some guys who really make a difference for them," said draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah earlier in the offseason.
He's not wrong, though Ossenfort did try to downplay what's at stake.
"This draft is important. Last year's draft was important. Next year's draft is important. Every draft is going to be of the utmost importance as long as we're here," said the Cardinals GM.
It's easy to sell hope in the offseason - though the Cardinals truly have an opportunity to distance themselves from the "same old Cardinals" mantra and continue to build on the foundation of something new for fans to look forward to.
We saw flashes of what Arizona's future looked like through the 2023 season. While 2024 will most likely not see Arizona push for a playoff spot, the labor of days like today could prove to be fruitful down the road.
So, after a long offseason of rumors and speculation, the Cardinals have an opportunity to add a few cornerstone players on both sides of the ball.
Red Sea - enjoy the draft. For as much pain and suffering as you've endured, now's your moment to be in the spotlight. There's no promise of a Lombardi coming home soon, but another strong draft class under Ossenfort certainly gets them closer to that goal.