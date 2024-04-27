Cardinals Add Offensive Lineman in 2024 NFL Draft
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals made their second of four projected third-round picks with Illinois OL Isaiah Adams at Pick 71.
More on Adams from NFL.com's scouting profile:
"Canadian import with junior college background who settled in as a two-year starter and 2023 team captain at Illinois. Adams' 2022 guard tape is important, as he's likely to end up back at guard after a season at right tackle in 2023. He's thick but athletic, with the ability to lead the action as a pulling blocker or finish drive blocks with authority when unlocking his power. The hands and feet lack cohesion, which sometimes plays into his problems with fitting up and staying connected to base blocks. Adams has the physical qualities to become better in protection, but his inability to protect his edges is a major concern. There are traits and talent for cultivation, but more development is needed." - Lance Zierlein
Adams started games at both tackle and guard for Illinois, where he was a team captain in 2023.
The Cardinals added Jonah Williams and Evan Brown in free agency. Heading into the NFL Draft, left guard was realistically the only starting job up for grabs - though Arizona did re-sign Elijah Wilkinson who started at LG for the Cardinals last season.
It's unknown where Adams projects best at the next level, though head coach Jonathan Gannon has been clear on versatility being a big tool for their OL.