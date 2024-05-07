Cardinals Add QB to Minicamp Roster
ARIZONA -- Rookie minicamp for the Arizona Cardinals begins this week, and the team has added another quarterback to the roster.
Taulia Tagovailoa has accepted an invite to Cardinals rookie camp, which starts on May 10.
More from NFL insider Mike Garafolo:
"Former Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa, who participated in the #Seahawks’ rookie camp, accepted an invite to the #AZCardinals’ rookie camp this week, source says. A second crack at a roster spot in the NFC West for Tagovailoa," he wrote on Twitter/X.
Tagovailoa - the younger brother of Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa - garnered two second team All-Big 10 honors at Maryland during his college career. He initially started at Alabama.
The rookie camp roster isn't known as of now, though the Cardinals now add another arm that can potentially push for a practice squad spot down the road in the desert. Tagovailoa - as Garafolo alluded to - didn't make the Seattle Seahawks' roster after recently participating in their camp.
Kyler Murray is set to return for his first full healthy season under new head coach Jonathan Gannon. With second-year quarterback Clayton Tune behind him, the Cardinals traded for passer Desmond Ridder this offseason to compete for the QB2 spot in Arizona.
Tagovailoa had a 23-18 record as a starter at the college level with 77 touchdowns to 37 interceptions.
Rookie camp ends on May 13 for Arizona