Cardinals Camp Dates: May Welcomes Rookies, OTA's
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will be quite busy for the month of May.
Following the 2024 NFL Draft, the ball is now rolling on the next stage of the offseason.
Arizona will host three different periods of activities for players this mont, the first coming in the form of rookie minicamp followed by two separate sessions of voluntary organized team activities.
May 10-12 Rookie Mini-Camp
May 20-22 Voluntary Organized Team Activities with Veterans and Rookies
May 28-30 Voluntary Organized Team Activities with Veterans and Rookies
The NFL schedule is also rumored to drop at some point in May, with the first two weeks being targeted as a timeline - there's been no official word on that just yet.
One more session of voluntary OTA's is followed by mini-camp for both veterans and rookies in June. After, the team will break before training camp, which normally begins in late July. No date has been announced for 2024's version.
June 3-6 Voluntary Organized Team Activities with Veterans and Rookies
June 11-13 Mini-Camp for Veterans and Rookies
The Cardinals drafted 12 players while also signing three more undrafted free agents ahead of rookie camp, which begins on Friday. Teams around the league typically will have veteran invites to early camps and Arizona could do the same as they look to improve on their 4-13 record from last season.
It's the second offseason under head coach Jonathan Gannon, though it'll be the first full calendar he and his staff will have to put their fingerprints fully on the offseason.
With a healthy Kyler Murray in the fold and talent supplemented on both sides of the ball, the Cardinals could look to make some noise moving into 2024.