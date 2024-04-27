Cardinals Add Tight End in 2024 NFL Draft
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have bolstered their tight end room with the addition of Illinois TE Tip Reiman in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
After losing Geoff Swaim in free agency, Arizona adds a coveted blocker in Reiman, who is quite athletic and strong for his massive build.
More from his NFL.com scouting profile:
"The former walk-on became a team captain in 2023. He's a huge Y tight end capable of becoming a quality run blocker in the NFL. Hand placement limits his consistency, but that should get corrected. He blocks with good leg drive and plays with some nasty at the point of attack. He'll be better working double-teams and combo blocks than blocking in space. He's the type of garden-variety pass catcher that you would expect a run-blocking specialist to be. Reiman's career will be defined by how he blocks, which should be good enough to make it in the league." - Lance Zierlein
Reiman should slot into TE2 duties under McBride. He ran a 4.6 40-yard dash and hit 28 bench reps at the NFL Combine back in March.
Arizona operates out of a lot of 12 personnel (which uses multiple tight ends), which bodes well for Reiman's ability to make an impact early despite being late Day 2 pick.