All Signs Point to Cardinals Drafting One Player
ARIZONA -- We're roughly 24 hours removed from the 2024 NFL Draft, and after an offseason full of ups, downs, rumors, speculation and any other adjective you deem necessary - the Arizona Cardinals appear all but set to target one player.
"The intrigue will then start at 4, where Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort has told teams that he won’t move the pick until he’s on the clock, if he chooses to at all. At this point, I’m not convinced that a team is coming with an offer that’ll get him to pass on the chance to land Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.," wrote Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
Another insider also chipped in:
"Harrison met with two teams for '30' visits in the lead-up to the draft -- the Bears and Cardinals. Sources around the NFL say Harrison has an assurance from the Cardinals that he will be the pick if available at this spot. Arizona would be getting its next Larry Fitzgerald to pair with quarterback Kyler Murray. Harrison has great body control, speed and instincts," wrote ESPN's Matt Miller.
The stars have seemingly aligned for the Cardinals to welcome one of the best receiver prospects to enter the draft in the last decade or so in Harrison, who would immediately transform Arizona's offense overnight.
There's been much speculation surrounding Arizona's pick and what they'll do at No. 4 - Ossenfort himself was asked about drafting (or not drafting) a fan-favorite, which was alluding to Harrison but was specifically name-dropped.
"Our fans are very important to us," Ossenfort said. "What I can promise and what I'll always promise is we will do what's best for the team. What's best for the team this year and also long-term. Everybody has got an opinion. Everybody has favorites. That goes with the territory."
Staying neutral is part of the job, especially around this time of year when postruing becomes as prominent as ever.
The Cardinals will still be open for business when they're on the clock. The timer will wind down until the final moments too as Ossenfort waits for any potential to get desperate enough to wheel-and-deal for a hefty load of picks.
Yet Arizona knows exactly where they sit at this point in time - there's no good reason to allow a talent like Harrison to slip through the cracks, unless an amazing offer comes across them of course.
That doesn't seem likely at the moment, but who knows - teams can say all they want until the clock's ticking and future jobs are in jeopardy.
As of right now, all signs are pointing to Harrison arriving to the desert.