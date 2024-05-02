What's Cardinals Biggest Weakness After NFL Draft?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals supplemented plenty of spots in the 2024 NFL Draft, utilizing 12 picks to find everything from superstar potential studs to special teams fill-outs and everything between.
Still, with Arizona's current state of the roster, there were bound to be a handful of positions that weren't quite addressed properly - such is life when you're only in the second year of a rebuild.
What's the Cardinals' biggest need moving forward?
Bleacher Report points to their edge department:
"The Cardinals ranked third-last in sacks last season with 33 and didn't have a single player get close to cracking double digits for the metric. Dennis Gardeck led the way with six sacks, and adding an edge-rusher was one of the team's needs heading into the draft," wrote Matt Holder.
"While first-round pick Darius Robinson can help, he is a better interior rusher than exterior. Arizona must be counting on BJ Ojulari to take a big step up heading into his second season, which is a bit of a gamble."
Sports Illustrated highlighted IDL, LB and CB as their biggest needs after the draft:
"Wide receiver is no longer a critical need after the selection of Marvin Harrison Jr. The Cardinals, however, have a long way to go to fill out the defense. The unit did benefit from the team’s second first-round pick, edge rusher Darius Robinson. Coach Jonathan Gannon’s defense will rely on veteran cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to help in the secondary." - SI National Staff
When it comes to their group of pass-rushers, Gannon told reporters he was pretty confident in their abilities.
“Yeah, I love the group. Where they're at. I think that that entire room has done some really good things, and they all have a little bit different skill set, which is what we kind of like, the versatility there," he said during the draft.
Arizona added Clemson edge rusher Xavier Thomas to the mix in the fifth round, a pick PFF believes is their best selection.