Edge Rusher Named Cardinals' Best Pick
ARIZONA -- Day 3 of the NFL Draft is relatively viewed as the "scouts day", with Rounds 4-7 consisting of teams looking to take swings on lower-evaluated players while also trying to find diamonds in the rough.
The Arizona Cardinals got a steal in Clemson edge rusher Xavier Thomas - who was drafted in the fifth round and will look to provide support for a room that features Zaven Collins, B.J. Ojulari and Dennis Gardeck.
Thomas was deemed Arizona's best pick by Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema:
"Of course, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is a great pick and will be an impact player. But getting edge rusher Xavier Thomas, who was ranked 83rd on my big board, at Pick No. 138 is big-time value. Even if he is just a pass-rush specialist, he has the talent to give the Cardinals a very nice return," he wrote.
Our own Alex D'Agostino gave the pick a B- grade:
"The Cardinals drafted to a severe positional need here. That alone makes it a worthwhile pick. There is some legitimate concern about Thomas, since he's not the biggest, nor the most athletic prospect out there. His production wasn't anything major either, but he did manage to record 33 TFL and 18 sacks in his six-year college career. Still, his value is more about pure pressure ability and disruption, and he played in a difficult conference in the SEC, for a team that is close to a precursor to the NFL."
For all grades in Arizona's draft, you can read here.
Plenty of Arizona's Day 3 picks from last season contributed under Jonathan Gannon - notably Kei'Trel Clark and Dante Stills flashed some promise that could help moving into next season.
Is Thomas next in line?