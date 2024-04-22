Buy or Sell: Cardinals, NFL Draft Rumors
ARIZONA -- While the 2024 NFL Draft awaits the Arizona Cardinals, rumors continue to hum at rampant pace.
Such is the life for football fans across the league, and so too for us in the media that will be getting no sleep this weekend. We have pretty cool jobs, so don't feel too sorry for us.
The draft is stressful for everybody involved. Jobs can be solidified or lost within the matter of three days while teams teeter on the balance of building a Super Bowl contender or falling behind everybody else.
So when a rumor hits the internet, we always have to stop and acknowledge it - even if just for a second - before moving on with our lives.
When it comes to the Cardinals, what has merit and what's just smoke?
Three days out from the draft (set to begin on Thursday, April 25), here's our best guess:
Buy or Sell: Cardinals Draft Rumors
Rumor: The Cardinals Are Looking to Trade Down From No. 4
Absolutely, and they haven't been shy about it at all.
That's not exactly music to the ears of fans wanting the organization to stick at No. 4 and draft Marvin Harrison Jr., but Ossenfort knows if he can capitalize big-time on a team willing to make the move up for a quarterback, the slew of picks is too good to pass up on.
However, the Cardinals aren't forcing themselves out of No. 4. I firmly believe they have their price tag set up and conversations have actively taken place. Arizona would happily run to the podium and take MHJ if no team is willing to open the war chest and make a Godfather offer.
Ossenfort isn't scrambling to trade down. If Arizona could have their cake and eat it too, the Cardinals would move down, get some awesome draft capital and move right back up to snag one of the top three graded receivers.
But that's in a vacuum, where reality is rarely mirrored.
We are buying the Cardinals looking to trade down, but only if the right offer comes along. They'll be more than content adding a dynamic weapon to their offense if nobody will meet their asking price.
Rumor: Cardinals Would Trade Back Into Top Ten for WR
We've seen this movie before - and it's so nice, Ossenfort may do it twice.
If the Cardinals do indeed move down to No. 4, it's likely with a team picking out of the top ten. Teams such as the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings all are reportedly interested in moving up for a passer, and all pick within the 11-13 range.
That would net Arizona some hefty picks to go along with their 11 other selections in 2024 - which includes two firsts and six total picks in the first three rounds.
The Cardinals' biggest need is still a legitimate wideout for Kyler Murray, however, and Arizona knows they can't walk out of the first round without addressing a massive hole that wasn't remotely addressed in free agency.
To me, that signals the Cardinals intend to take a top guy. Early. Really early. And for as much work that's been put into the defensive side of the ball over the last few months, it's time to overhaul the offense and really back those words of support up for Murray with a new toy.
We're buying the Cardinals would move back into the top ten - if they do trade down from No. 4.
Rumor: Cardinals Want to Move Up From No. 27
Every year, there's a handful of players that seemingly slide through the cracks where all of us go, "man, how is he still available?" during the middle of the first round.
That's where Ossenfort - and his slew of draft picks - come in handy.
When meeting with media, Ossenfort tried to downplay the magnitude of what this draft could do for this franchise. But the reality is another strong class would shoot Arizona's trajectory far beyond where a team normally would be in the second year of a rebuild.
The Texans' surprise run in the postseason certainly hurt the value of Arizona's second first-round pick, though the Cardinals have more than enough ammo to wheel-and-deal with.
So, say a player such as Terrion Arnold or Laiatu Latu fall right around that pick No. 20 mark - I fully believe the Cardinals will be looking to put those extra draft picks to work. Leaving the first round with, theoretically, Marvin Harrison Jr. and either one of the top CB/EDGE prospects in the class sure makes for a strong Day 1. The Cardinals also own the 35th pick, which is third in the second round.
It's unknown exactly who Arizona would deem worthy of moving up for at that point, and what their sweet spot would be, but we're buying the Cardinals' interest in scooting up from No. 27 to grab another instant impact player.
Rumor: Cardinals Won't Make Final Decision Until They're On The Clock
True. 100%. It's the best way to do business.
The NFL Draft is as unpredictable as they come. The Cardinals' value of No. 4 only exists on who would be available for them (or potential suitors) to draft.
Let's say Arizona's really locked in on Harrison - but New England passes on a quarterback and takes MHJ right ahead at No. 3. That would certainly alter plans of what the Cardinals wanted to do.
Say recent smoke of J.J. McCarthy goes to No. 2 and interested teams now can move up for Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels - the price tag could alter for Ossenfort and his demands, too.
Case in point, it's tough to make the best decision for your franchise until you know exactly what you're dealing with - that goes for the Cardinals and any other teams looking to move up. Sure, framework with multiple teams has already been laid, but the devil is in the details, and Ossenfort will need his pitchfork ready when the phones start ringing when they're on the clock.
We're buying Arizona will wait until they're on the clock to either stay put or trade out.
Rumor: Marvin Harrison Jr. is Arizona's Top Player at No. 4
There's been a lot of discourse during draft season - where evaluators are often forced to find some sort of weakness in players just to fill out scouting profiles, and sometimes narratives take off from there.
The Cardinals find themselves in a rare spot if Harrison is available at No. 4 - as NFL teams typically don't find the best player available matching their top need, too.
Harrison checks that box.
You'll find plenty of people dogging Harrison for only carrying his father's name - but actual league talent evaluators believe he's the closest bet to a sure-thing in the crapshoot that is an NFL Draft.
For the Cardinals, Harrison possesses everything you need from size to catch radius with very, very little to scoff at when evaluating his body of work.
Harrison would upgrade Arizona's offense instantly, and there's a real shot he could evolve into one of the league's top receivers very early in his career.
I'm buying Arizona will make Marvin Harrison Jr. the pick if they opt to stay at No. 4 - and there might not be much debate in the war room, either.
Other NFL Draft Rumors
The Patriots would pass on a QB - I'm not sure if I can get behind this. A new regime takes over in New England and has a golden opportunity to net them a fresh rookie quarterback? The Patriots would instill way too much trust into Jacoby Brissett with that move. Harrison's great, but there's bigger fish to fry at No. 3. I'm selling that.
Commanders Pass on Jayden Daniels - If we know anything about Kliff Kingsbury, he likes his mobile guys. Daniels fits that mold better than anybody in this class. And if Kingsbury can't get his hands on Caleb Williams, he'll gladly settle for the other Heisman winner in Daniels. Selling that.
Some NFL teams have Malik Nabers as WR1 - The cool thing about this class is the top three receivers all bring something different to the table. Case in point, different teams are looking for different flavors. If you need a slot guy that's a home-run hitter, Nabers is your dude over MHJ/Odunze. Nabers is immensely talented - but is he better than MHJ? Not in my book, but it's fair to see why Nabers is coveted. I'm buying some teams do have him as WR1 thanks to his blazing speed and YAC ability.
Six quarterbacks will go Round 1 - Outside of the top three, you have teams such as the Giants, Broncos, Raiders and Vikings who could all draft a quarterback in the first. If majority of those teams again fail this season with no sense of direction for the future, it's reasonable to question job security across the board. I certainly see J.J. McCarthy going early - but will Bo Nix and Michael Penix follow suit? When push comes to shove, I believe so. I'm buying that.
No running backs go Round 1 - The position has become so devalued over the course of time, and there's no clear-cut, "can't miss" prospect that can justify spending that sort of capital on a running back this year. Buy.
Star WR will be traded - Whether it's Tee Higgins or Brandon Aiyuk, it feels like one of the two names will be moved at some point throughout the 2024 NFL Draft with either respective team not wanting to commit to their pass-catcher for the long-term. Hesitant, but deals get done during draft time. I'm buying.