Day 2 Draft Predictions for Cardinals
ARIZONA -- Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft is here, and the Arizona Cardinals are looking to build on a strong foundation laid on the first night of festivities after landing the talents of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Darius Robinson.
Approaching Day 2 (which consists of Rounds 2/3), the Cardinals currently have a total of four picks - one in the second and three in the third.
That number could change based on how aggressive GM Monti Ossenfort wants to get along the draft board.
Three predictions for tonight:
Cardinals Take Advantage of CB Market
Last night's first round was surprising on a number of fronts, though one of the biggest eye-openers was the slide of defensive talent with 14 offensive players being taken before Laiatu Latu finally stopped the skid.
That pushed plenty of talented defenders - especially corners - down the board for early Day 2 teams (such as the Cardinals, who own the third pick tonight at No. 35) to potentially steal what many believe to be round one talents in Cooper DeJean and Kool-Aid McKinstry - among other talented corners who could go early off the board as well.
After satisfying needs at WR/DL, the Cardinals are all but primed to snag one of the top defensive backs available to begin tonight's action and go 3/3 on filling top needs.
Ossenfort Gets Active
After 2023's draft, all eyes were on Ossenfort to see what sort of magic he and Arizona's front office could pull off - especially with two first-round picks. The Cardinals remained stagnant at both first-round picks, however, despite expectations of movement towards at least one slot.
We could potentially see that tide turn today, as Arizona has four total picks, three of which are set to come later in the night in the third round.
During his press conference last night, Ossenfort again opened doors for a potential deal to be made.
"I feel really good. I feel really good. Yeah - we still have some players we really like up on the board. What I would say is, I think our options are going to be plentiful for teams that are interested in coming up to us, too," said Ossenfort.
"I think we'll - just as today - I think we'll be ready to pick a player at 35 and I think we'll also have plenty of options in case we wanted to move around a little bit."
It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Cardinals trade out of No. 35 - or stick there before using some of their extra draft capital to move back up into the mid-late portion of the second round.
Cardinals Address RB/S With Final Pick
James Conner/Budda Baker are on the final years of their respective deals, and nobody knows what the future holds for either prominent Cardinal.
No safeties or running backs went in Round 1 - as expected - pushing those respective pools of talent closer to reality for Arizona on Day 2.
Addressing either position wouldn't exactly benefit the team immediately, though the tail end of Day 2 is typically where you can snag players capable of starting sooner rather than later.
Ideally, Arizona holds on to both, but the NFL is a business - and Ossenfort has continued to preach he'll do what's best for the organization.
It wouldn't hurt to grab a strong player at either position to provide depth (at worst) for a position they may need to fill after this season.