Final Cardinals Draft Predictions
ARIZONA -- Welcome to draft day, friends.
The 2024 NFL Draft is set to commence later this evening, and the Arizona Cardinals will have every avenue possible for them with two first-round picks tonight.
Arizona enters the second year of their rebuild under GM Monti Ossenfort, and with 11 total picks (six in the first three rounds), the Cardinals look to again be aggressive in their pursuit for potential cornerstones.
After so much speculation through the last few months, here's our official prediction on what the Cardinals will do in the first round:
First-Round Predictions for Arizona Cardinals
No. 4: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
Arizona's interest in moving down is very real - though the Cardinals' price tag to move down might just be too high for other teams.
That's fine, because general manager Monti Ossenfort knows what he has - and that's a golden ticket to instantly upgrade his offense overnight in Marvin Harrison Jr. - the son of Hall of Fame wideout Marvin Harrison.
Rarely does the best player available meet a team's top need, but that's the case with Harrison, who's considered one of the safest picks in the draft thanks to his size and ability to do just about everything at a high level.
It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Cardinals move out if a pristine offer arrives when they're on the clock - but it doesn't appear any team is willing to bite - so Arizona lands the best weapon in the draft for Kyler Murray to connect with for years to come.
No. 20: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
Projected trade: AZ gets picks 20, 119 / PIT gets picks 27, 90
The Cardinals put some of that coveted draft ammo to good use here, moving up seven spots to No. 20 to take the falling Laiatu Latu.
Latu's considered to be one of the best edge prospects in this class and certainly would be a top-ten pick if not for his medical history - Latu was medically forced to retire for two years due to a neck injury before working his way back on the field.
The injury history could scare some potential teams into Latu falling, which would place him into prime position for Arizona to wheel-and-deal with a Pittsburgh Steelers team looking to move back.
The Cardinals have been aggressive when it comes to getting "their guys" in the draft, and Arizona still has a hole to fill at EDGE, where Latu can thrive at the next level if he's able to stay healthy.
Now's the time for Ossenfort to take some swings. If he's able to snag a Harrison/Latu haul moving into Day 2 of the draft, Cardinals fans should feel extremely excited about the overall direction of the team.