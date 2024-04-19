Cardinals 'Fired Up' for Kyler Murray's 2024 Season
ARIZONA -- Don't miss the train.
The hype around what the Arizona Cardinals can be moving forward mostly centers around the health of quarterback Kyler Murray, who rebounded quite nicely from his ACL/meniscus tear and showed some noticable promise at the end of 2023 upon reaching full health.
Murray's last outing prior to his major injury and his return saw two completely different circumstances. New coaching staff. New OC. Entirely different offensive philosophy. No DeAndre Hopkins.
It was a lot for the former No. 1 pick to digest after having essentially no training camp/preseason to work with, though Murray gave Arizona glimpses of what to expect with him fully healthy and in the saddle for a full 2024 slate.
The Cardinals are fired up to see what's ahead:
"I'm fired up for it. The guy's a hard-working guy, he's in here every day, he does the right thing. He sometimes gets a bad rap. But man, that guy works as hard as anybody I know," said tight end Trey McBride. "I'm so excited to have him at the helm running this program because he's a phenomenal person, a phenomenal leader and obviously a phenomenal athlete. So I'm super excited to have another year with him and to see what we can do because I feel like there was a lot that we left out there last year."
Murray now gets a full offseason to work in offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's offense, which features the quarterback more under center than Kliff Kingsbury's previous scheme. Without diving too deep into x's and o's, Arizona showed they could run the ball better while the play-action attack opened up more efficiently with Murray at the line of scrimmage.
"I was just in a quarterback meeting with them. The questions he's asking are really good questions - Drew [Petzing] and his [staff] better be on it. I think him being healthy, one, is a huge step forward. He feels really good where he's at right now and then just taking ownership and command going into year two, and really keep being who he is," said head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"I think that he'll continue to do that. But definitely with him being healthy, year two in the system. He's excited. So are we."