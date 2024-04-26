Cardinals Got Generational Receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr.
ARIZONA -- The long wait is over, Arizona Cardinals fans. With the fourth pick in the 2024 NFL draft, Arizona selected the much-coveted Marvin Harrison Jr.
Harrison, 21, is a legacy in more ways than one. He bears his father's name, the name of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. But the stud landing in Arizona is poetic in its own way. 20 years after the Cardinals drafted their last legendary receiver in Larry Fitzgerald, Harrison will look to build his own legacy in the Valley.
Harrison racked up over 1,200 yards in back-to-back seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes, with 28 touchdowns added on. He posted a whopping 16.4 yards per reception in 2022, catching passes from current reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud. But, in 2023, despite a faltering OSU offense, and a lesser-armed quarterback in Kyle McCord, Harrison put up 18.1 yards per reception, en route to winning the Biletnikoff Award.
Harrison will provide the immediate x-factor on the outside in a receiver room that was in desperate need of massive reinforcements. I don't believe I need to sell him to anyone in this fanbase, but he brings elite route-running, contested catch ability and sneaky speed, wrapped in a 6-foot-4, 205-pound frame, all of which Arizona had been sorely lacking.
But it's not just the physical attributes that make Harrison a goldmine of a pick. He brings a humble intellect and the hardworking attitude that GM Monti Ossenfort and Head Coach Jonathan Gannon value so highly.
As I've laid out before, Harrison will also come with instant electricity, investment from the fanbase and a legacy in the Valley that rarely come as a package deal with even the best of the best first-round draftees. Arizona needed much more than a receiver, but will have plenty of picks left, including another first rounder at No. 27 to continue to build out both sides of the ball.
The Cardinals have a bright future ahead. The road may be long, but it'll fly by a lot faster in a Maserati.