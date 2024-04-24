Insider Gives Final Predictions for Cardinals First Round
ARIZONA -- We're nearly 24 hours removed from the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Arizona Cardinals continue to carry some of the most intrigue of any team picking at the top of the order.
With Kyler Murray at the helm and healthy, the Cardinals are in position to either trade down with a quarterback-needy team or simply stay put and select a top weapon for Arizona moving into the future.
NFL insider Benjamin Allbright released his one and only 2024 mock draft with the Cardinals walking away with the following haul when the dust settles on Day 1:
No. 4: Marvin Harrison Jr.
"While a trade back is possible, I suspect the parties that'd be interested simply aren't willing to give enough to move them," wrote Allbright.
No. 27: Trade
The Cardinals traded out of No. 27 with the Washington Commanders for pick 36 and 78. Washington moved up to select OL Patrick Paul.
Our Analysis
You won't find many picks as easy/obvious as Harrison, who would walk into the desert and immediately transform Arizona's offense overnight. The Cardinals are in prime position to add one of the best players in the draft to their roster, and it feels like unless a team is willing to submit an eye-opening offer, GM Monti Ossenfort is more than comfortable with sticking and picking.
Arizona's No. 27 pick appears to be another selection up for grabs, as the Cardinals are rumored to be interested in moving up for either an edge or corner prospect.
With 11 picks already at their disposal, it would be a bit of a surprise to see Arizona move down again - though adding another second and third-rounder to their arsenal for 2024 (which could be used for trades on Day 2 where heavy activity is favored to commence) doesn't sound bad, either.
So long as the Cardinals supplement their need of snagging one of the draft's best pass-catchers, Arizona should walk out as winners.