Insiders: Cardinals Would Like to Keep Top Pick
ARIZONA -- All eyes are on the Arizona Cardinals and what they could do with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Though months of speculation has fueled most to believe the Cardinals will trade down, a pair of NFL insiders believe staying at the fourth overall pick is a true possibility.
"If I had to put money on it today, I would say [Cardinals] stay pat at No. 4 and take Marvin Harrison," Ben Allbright said on the PHNX Cardinals pocast.
"I would say that it goes Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Marvin Harrison - no trades. And then at No. 5 you have Minnesota jumping up in there to go get J.J. McCarthy. [Malik] Nabers goes No. 6 to the Giants."
Ian Rapoport joined Fox Sports 910 earlier today and also offered this:
"They're open to a trade - Monti [Ossenfort] is always open to a trade. Always. Always. Always. But I kind of feel like they'd like to pick [at No. 4]. If they trade - I don't think they want to trade very far."
So, two prominent NFL insiders believe the Cardinals are very real contenders to sit at No. 4 and take a guy such as Harrison Jr. rather than trading down, which has been the more popular option as of late with numerous teams looking to trade up for a quarterback.
"We’ve had talks with multiple teams. Multiple teams have checked in with us,” Ossenfort told reporters this week.
“It happens beforehand. It happens on the clock. Different teams have different motivations, but we’ll see how this one plays out next week.”
The 2024 NFL Draft begins on April 25.