New Cardinals WR 'Ready to Make Job Easy' for Kyler Murray
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals put all suspense to rest with their No. 4 pick - seeing Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. land in the desert after months of speculation on whether or not the organization would in fact remain at their original spot.
Ultimately - they did, and the Cardinals drafted one of the best prospects available.
Harrison has the ability to transform Arizona's offense from the moment he steps foot here at the team facility in Tempe, and he's ready to make life easy for quarterback Kyler Murray.
"Kyler's awesome, man. You look at his record from high school - He's always won, and that's the kind of guy that's want to play with. He's just so dynamic as a quarterback and I just want to go in there and make his job easy as much as I can," said Harrison on a conference call with reporters.
The Cardinals now move forward with a offensive combination of Harrison, Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, Trey McBride and James Conner with Murray under center.
It looks like Murray is pretty amped to have a new weapon:
As for Harrison, it looks like he couldn't be more excited to be with his new squad:
"I could not be more excited to be an Arizona Cardinal, really. I'm super excited to get the work and that's really where my mind's at right now," he said on a conference call with reporters after the selection.