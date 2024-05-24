Cardinals WR Named Bounce-Back Candidate
ARIZONA -- Better late than never, right?
The Arizona Cardinals recently added WR Zay Jones to their roster via free agency, far past the "madness" period that initially began two months prior.
Jones was released after the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted LSU WR Brian Thomas in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Jones took a handful of visits from other organizations before landing in Arizona.
Jones arrives to a Cardinals WR corps with potential to start at any of the three key positions after battling injuries all throughout 2023.
With Kyler Murray fully healthy and ready to find open receivers, Jones is projected to have a bounce-back year according to Pro Football Focus.
"It was difficult to find a Cardinals player who was good in prior years and struggled in 2023, largely because of the team's youth. But Jones is probably as good a bet as any," wrote Bradley Locker.
"With Jacksonville in 2022, he posted a career-best 82 catches for 823 yards, not to mention 1.47 yards per route run. However, 2023 proved more challenging, with Jones playing just 474 snaps and accruing 62 targets.
"Even though the Cardinals now boast superstar Marvin Harrison Jr., Jones could easily become the team’s WR2 and help work underneath to complement the rookie, especially as he gets acclimated early on."
Other receivers in Arizona include Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch.
Jones has received nothing but high praise from his new coach in Jonathan Gannon after officially signing with the Caridnals last week.
