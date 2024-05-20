Zay Jones, Cardinals Ready for 'Explosive' Partnership
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals WR Zay Jones fit the price of admission.
It's a saying Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon tosses around roughly once per press conference. For those who need it translated, the price of admission in Arizona's locker room is a person with good character who will put the team first ahead of their personal goals or needs.
"We try to add the best players we can. With Zay, you guys will quickly find out he fits the price of admission here. It's football character, the guy's through the roof. Extremely smart. Obviously played at a high level for a good amount of time here. He's done well acclimating in the last week and he's excited to go," Gannon told reporters as OTA's officially got underway in Tempe.
Jones was recently added from the free agency pool after the Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with him following the 2024 NFL Draft.
With Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch already on the roster, Jones looks to compete for playing time while ultimately raising the floor of Arizona's top four weapons in the room:
"Come compete for all the spots. That's kind of all our guys right now. But he's really a three-position guy. He can play it all, he's smart enough to play all of it," Gannon continued on Jones.
"The entire team knows right now it's kind of a competing phase for their role. And those roles will be defined at the 53 and when we put together the practice squads, everyone's kind of in the same boat. He's played multiple positions through his career - had production at all of them. Like I said, extremely smart."
Gannon's words resonated with Jones when the newest Cardinals wideout spoke with reporters after practice.
"That's a huge compliment coming from a man like that. So for me, it's being able to play all three spots, showing that versatility inside and outside. I'm confident in it. I've done it as a young rookie, now throughout my career, so it's awesome to have that compliment bestowed upon you. Looking forward to the opportunity that's here for me," said Jones.
Jones was brought to the desert for a number of reasons. Size, talent and veteran experience being the top three of why Arizona wanted his services. Despite missing several games due to injury last season, the Cardinals believe he can reach prior form.
Jones says he signed with the Cardinals because he felt valued upon arrival.
"Opportunity. [Cardinals] coaching staff showed me that they really wanted me and valued me, which I really appreciated. Through the process I had options, but it's a great opportunity to come in. Great quarterback, great system, familiar with what they're doing here prior. So I'm very happy to be here," Jones answered when asked why he chose Arizona.
"I traveled to Tennessee, Kansas City, Cowboys and obviously here. Typically on this visit, you have conversations. You meet with the coaching staff. You get a tour and then you just kind of hear a little bit about how you maybe would fit in, what you're looking for, so that's like the general process. They pick you up from the airport. You go in and then you do maybe like a physical so they can observe you and see health-wise where you're at.
"When I came here I immediately met with Monti [Ossenfort] and met with the staff and just really began to fall in love with what they're building here and the way that they treated me as a man, as an adult and with respect. Asking about my family. Asked about how I am, my health and then transitioning into football as far as what they see in me and how I can help this football team. That was really one of the main selling points for me was being wanted in a place.
"You know how good it feels when someone can see your work and the effort that you put in over the years' time and really acknowledge it and be willing to back it. They did that here. Then obviously with the guys that we have here, we're capable of doing something special. It's about putting the work in. Everything seemed to be aligning for me as far as that aspect goes."
Jones now is set to catch passes from Kyler Murray, who has already made an impression on the new wideout:
"Just the way he spins it. He's got a beautiful touch to the football. Just [looks] pretty off the hand and it's very catchable from what I can see so far. I haven't had a ton of routes obviously, but from the things I've seen - true pro. I think more so just the way that he handled himself which I mentioned a few minutes ago. I think it's really awesome to see that in such a young leader and a guy who's just really cemented himself, to me at least," Jones said.
"His ability, his movement, quick twitch, I mean even like some of the walkthrough stuff you can see this guy and just the way that he has 'that' in his arsenal. Really excited to work with him and keep talking with him and even just learn from him and how he sees the game."
The dust is still settling on Jones' arrival. He says former Cardinals WR Christian Kirk has been a valuable resource for the transition here while also telling the freshly drafted Harrison he watched his father growing up (Jones is a whopping 29 years of age, after all).
But there's still plenty of unknown. His role, and what Arizona's offense will look like in 2024, carries similar unknown sentiments. Over the course of OTA's, minicamp and training camp, that picture will start to develop.
Jones says he doesn't have the full picture yet - but with confidence in Murray leading the way - Arizona's offense can be explosive.
"I don't have the full picture yet. But I know this guy [Murray] is a playmaker. He's done it at every single level of his career from high school to college. And then in the pros, he's well established and he's proven it. Seems like a great leader so far," Jones said.
"Just has a way about himself, that he carries himself, that I admire. It's a confidence that he has without even having to say a whole lot, which I can really appreciate. Offense is still coming together for me, I'd be lying to you if I said, 'this is what it's going to look like'. With the tools around me and me helping this group, I believe it can be explosive. I'm looking forward to - just the way that it's going to unfold."