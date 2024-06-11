First Look at Marvin Harrison Jr. in Cardinals Uniform
ARIZONA -- While we haven't seen Arizona Cardinals rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. officially take the field for the first time at State Farm Stadium, the Cardinals did post a small clip from their team's Media Day that featured the Ohio State product in full uniform for the first time:
It's tough to remember the last time a player's arrival has generated this much excitement in the Valley in recent memory, as Harrison has the potential to help transform Arizona's offense almost overnight.
Quarterback Kyler Murray deemed the move a no-brainer:
"I was geeked up when we drafted him because you got Trey [McBride], you got James [Conner], Mike [Wilson], [Greg] Dortch and all the guys we added. You get a guy like that - I don't envision us drafting top five. You don't get an opportunity to get a guy like that [often]," Murray told Arizona Sports last week.
"To me it was kind of a no-brainer. Obviously the best receiver in the draft, I felt like. He had a great day today, I believe he's gonna go show it. Obviously we got to keep connecting and getting better, but just the talent that he is, it's natural. There's a lot of things that he does that you can't even coach. ... Just to add him in on top of the guys that we have, that's another thing that guys got to worry about, defenses have to worry about. They got to scheme for it - or don't, and find out."
The Cardinals finish mandatory minicamp this week and will have roughly one month until the team returns for training camp, which is set to begin in late July - we haven't received official word yet.