Kyler: Cardinals Drafting Marvin Harrison Jr. Was 'No-Brainer'
ARIZONA -- The early returns on Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. have been nothing short of outstanding.
With a player of Harrison's potential, often times there could be some caution with expecting too much or maybe not shouldering too much of the load on a rookie, regardless of their draft position.
So far, so good for Kyler Murray's newest and shiniest toy out of the draft.
Harrison's work ethic has been raved about since entering the facility - coach Jonathan Gannon actually told us sometimes Harrison works too hard, which certainly is a good problem to have.
On the practice field, Harrison glides like a Rolls Royce in and out of drills and sprints like a gazelle. Reporters aren't allowed to unveil what we watch after the first 20 minutes of practice (which mostly consists of stretching and position group drills), but Harrison's teammates have confirmed he's the real deal thus far.
We're still a long ways out from putting on pads and seeing what Harrison really is about, but there's no secret he's thoroughly impressed those around him - which includes Murray himself.
"I was geeked up when we drafted him because you got Trey [McBride], you got James [Conner], Mike [Wilson], [Greg] Dortch and all the guys we added. You get a guy like that - I don't envision us drafting top five. You don't get an opportunity to get a guy like that [often]," Murray told Arizona Sports last week.
"To me it was kind of a no-brainer. Obviously the best receiver in the draft, I felt like. He had a great day today, I believe he's gonna go show it. Obviously we got to keep connecting and getting better, but just the talent that he is, it's natural. There's a lot of things that he does that you can't even coach. ... Just to add him in on top of the guys that we have, that's another thing that guys got to worry about, defenses have to worry about. They got to scheme for it - or don't, and find out."